Dr. Erik Kokkonen, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Erik Kokkonen, MD is a Dermatologist in Salem, OR. They specialize in Dermatology, has 11 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from University of Hawaii At Manoa / John A. Burns School of Medicine and is affiliated with Salem Hospital.
Dr. Kokkonen works at
Locations
Dermatology Clinic, Salem, OR2441 Grear St Ne, Salem, OR 97301 Directions (503) 364-3321Monday8:00am - 5:30pmTuesday8:00am - 5:30pmWednesday8:00am - 5:30pmThursday8:00am - 5:30pmFriday8:00am - 5:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Salem Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Kaiser Permanente
Ratings & Reviews
I have dermatitis on my hands and feet now under control
About Dr. Erik Kokkonen, MD
- Dermatology
- 11 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Southern Illinois University School of Medicine
- University of Hawaii At Manoa / John A. Burns School of Medicine
- Dermatology
Frequently Asked Questions
