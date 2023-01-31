Dr. Erik Koon, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Koon is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Erik Koon, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Erik Koon, MD
Dr. Erik Koon, MD is an Oncology Specialist in Dallas, TX. They specialize in Oncology, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS AT DALLAS and is affiliated with Baylor University Medical Center.
Dr. Koon's Office Locations
Baylor Charles A. Sammons Cancer Center Gynecologic Oncology3410 Worth St Ste 730, Dallas, TX 75246 Directions (214) 370-1300
Hospital Affiliations
- Baylor University Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I would highly recommend Dr. Koon to all my friends and family.
About Dr. Erik Koon, MD
- Oncology
- 25 years of experience
- English
- 1447208756
Education & Certifications
- Brigham and Womens Hospital
- Memorial Hermann Hospital System
- Memorial Hermann Hospital System
- UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS AT DALLAS
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Koon has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Koon accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Koon has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Koon has seen patients for Hysterectomy - Open , Hysterectomy - Laparoscopic and Excision of Cervix, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Koon on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
44 patients have reviewed Dr. Koon. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Koon.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Koon, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Koon appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.