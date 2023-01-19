Dr. Krause has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Erik Krause, DO
Overview of Dr. Erik Krause, DO
Dr. Erik Krause, DO is a Neurology Specialist in Austin, TX.
Dr. Krause's Office Locations
Seton Brain & Spine Institute Neurology1600 W 38th St Ste 308, Austin, TX 78731 Directions (512) 324-3540
Ascension Seton Health Center - Buda5235 Overpass Rd Ste 100, Buda, TX 78610 Directions (512) 324-3540
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I have been visiting Dr. Krause's office, 4 times a year for a family related issue. As a licensed Texas physician, myself, I found Dr. Krause to be very knowledgeable about movement disorders (he has additional training in this subspecialty of neurology), as well as being very thorough and compassionate with his patients. I highly recommend him.
About Dr. Erik Krause, DO
- Neurology
- English
- 1194131888
Education & Certifications
- Neurology
