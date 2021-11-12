Dr. Erik Kreutzer, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kreutzer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Erik Kreutzer, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Erik Kreutzer, MD
Dr. Erik Kreutzer, MD is an Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery Specialist in Lakewood, CO. They specialize in Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery, has 45 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Lutheran Medical Center, Porter Adventist Hospital and St. Anthony Hospital.
Dr. Kreutzer's Office Locations
-
1
Colorado Ear, Nose & Throat Group255 Union Blvd Ste 220, Lakewood, CO 80228 Directions (303) 238-1366Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 12:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Lutheran Medical Center
- Porter Adventist Hospital
- St. Anthony Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Excellent doctor! My nose looks GREAT!
About Dr. Erik Kreutzer, MD
- Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
- 45 years of experience
- English
- 1952457343
Education & Certifications
- University of Colorado Department Otolaryngology Head and Neck Surgery
- UNIVERSITY OF COLORADO AFFILIATED HOSPITALS
- Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine
- University of Colorado
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
