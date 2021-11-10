Dr. Erik Maryniw, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Maryniw is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Erik Maryniw, MD
Overview of Dr. Erik Maryniw, MD
Dr. Erik Maryniw, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Hermitage, TN. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Hand Surgery. They graduated from University of Tennessee / Memphis / College of Medicine &amp; Surgery and is affiliated with Tristar Summit Medical Center.
Dr. Maryniw works at
Dr. Maryniw's Office Locations
Advanced Orthopaedics and Spine Institute - Hermitage5651 Frist Blvd Ste 200, Hermitage, TN 37076 Directions (615) 703-2528Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Advanced Orthopaedics and Spine Institute - Mount Juliet2025 N Mount Juliet Rd Ste 130, Mount Juliet, TN 37122 Directions (615) 703-2529
Hospital Affiliations
- Tristar Summit Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- BlueCross BlueShield of Tennessee
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- POMCO Group
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
I have been to Dr. Maryniw for two surgeries and I fully put my trust in him. He is very knowledgeable and spends as much time with you as you need. He has a great personality.
About Dr. Erik Maryniw, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 13 years of experience
- English
- 1063730059
Education & Certifications
- University of Tennessee / Memphis / College of Medicine &amp;amp; Surgery
- Hand Surgery and Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Maryniw has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Maryniw accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Maryniw has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Maryniw has seen patients for Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist, Carpal Tunnel Syndrome and Osteoarthritis of Hands, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Maryniw on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
22 patients have reviewed Dr. Maryniw. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Maryniw.
