Overview of Dr. Erik Maryniw, MD

Dr. Erik Maryniw, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Hermitage, TN. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Hand Surgery. They graduated from University of Tennessee / Memphis / College of Medicine &amp; Surgery and is affiliated with Tristar Summit Medical Center.



Dr. Maryniw works at Advanced Orthopaedics and Spine Institute - Hermitage in Hermitage, TN with other offices in Mount Juliet, TN. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist, Carpal Tunnel Syndrome and Osteoarthritis of Hands along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.