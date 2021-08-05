Dr. Erik Miles, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Miles is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Erik Miles, MD
Overview
Dr. Erik Miles, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Huntersville, NC. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center School of Medicine and is affiliated with Atrium Health Cabarrus, Novant Health Huntersville Medical Center and Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center.
Locations
North Charlotte Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery9735 Kincey Ave Ste 104, Huntersville, NC 28078 Directions (877) 825-6894
Hospital Affiliations
- Atrium Health Cabarrus
- Novant Health Huntersville Medical Center
- Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of North Carolina
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Cigna-HealthSpring
- CoreSource
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Miles and his staff are incredible. I knew from the moment I called to book my consultation (and I had 5 consultations lined up!), I would go with him. His staff spent over 20 minutes on the phone with me answering all my questions and giving me more information that I even asked for! Dr. Miles is extremely knowledge and stays up to date with all medical procedures. He completed my breast augmentation and mastopexy, and throughout the process I had virtually no pain! He has a great, positive attitude and his smile makes you feel at ease. Dr. Miles and his staff are hands down, 100%, the way to go!
About Dr. Erik Miles, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 23 years of experience
- English
- 1962422444
Education & Certifications
- Methodist Medical Center
- Methodist Hospital
- Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center School of Medicine
- Southern Methodist University
- General Surgery and Plastic Surgery
