Dr. Erik Monick, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Erik Monick, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Yakima, WA. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT LOS ANGELES / CENTER FOR HEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Astria Sunnyside Hospital, Kittitas Valley Healthcare, Klickitat Valley Hospital and Yakima Valley Memorial.
Dr. Monick works at
Locations
Virginia Mason Memorial2811 Tieton Dr, Yakima, WA 98902 Directions (509) 248-7715
- 2 406 S 30th Ave, Yakima, WA 98902 Directions (509) 248-7715
Hospital Affiliations
- Astria Sunnyside Hospital
- Kittitas Valley Healthcare
- Klickitat Valley Hospital
- Yakima Valley Memorial
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
I am very happy with Dr. Monick, he listens, he discusses in ways that I can understand. He lays out plan of action. I would recommend him as a cardiologist. The clinic is across the street from Memorial Hospital in Yakima. Staff is friendly and helpful.
About Dr. Erik Monick, MD
- Cardiology
- English
- 1033193206
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT LOS ANGELES / CENTER FOR HEALTH SCIENCES
- Cardiovascular Disease
