Overview of Dr. Erik Nelson, MD

Dr. Erik Nelson, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Las Vegas, NV. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 9 years of experience. They graduated from TOURO CENTER / COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Centennial Hills Hospital Medical Center, Dignity Health St. Rose Dominican - Siena Campus and Spring Valley Hospital Medical Center.



Dr. Nelson works at Sound Physicians in Las Vegas, NV with other offices in Longview, TX and Henderson, NV. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.