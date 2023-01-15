Dr. Erik Nilssen, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Nilssen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Erik Nilssen, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Gulf Breeze, FL. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from Univ Of South Fl Coll Of Med and is affiliated with Ascension Sacred Heart Pensacola, Baptist Hospital and Gulf Breeze Hospital.
Andrews Institute for Orthopedics and Sports Medicine1040 Gulf Breeze Pkwy Ste 210, Gulf Breeze, FL 32561 Directions (850) 916-8666
Nilssen Orthopedics PA825 E Burgess Rd, Pensacola, FL 32504 Directions (850) 435-4800
- Ascension Sacred Heart Pensacola
- Baptist Hospital
- Gulf Breeze Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Coventry Health Care of Florida
- Coventry Health Care of Florida, Inc.
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Had ankle replacement multiple times with another doctor (my mistake). Dr Nilssen fixed it by undoing what the other man did and fixing it. I had been on a scooter for 3 1/2 years. 3 1/2 months after seeing Dr Nilssen I was walking! He is an amazing doctor who listens and communicates with his patients. The four hour drive is well worth it!! 104 hours would be too!
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 21 years of experience
- English
- 1457579435
- American Sports Medicine Institute
- McGill University / Faculty of Medicine
- Univ Of South Fl Coll Of Med
- Auburn University
Dr. Nilssen has seen patients for Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot, Limb Pain and Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Nilssen on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
