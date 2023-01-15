See All Orthopedic Surgeons in Gulf Breeze, FL
Dr. Erik Nilssen, MD

Orthopedic Surgery
4.3 (46)
Accepting new patients
21 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Erik Nilssen, MD

Dr. Erik Nilssen, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Gulf Breeze, FL. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from Univ Of South Fl Coll Of Med and is affiliated with Ascension Sacred Heart Pensacola, Baptist Hospital and Gulf Breeze Hospital.

Dr. Nilssen works at Andrews Institute Physical Medicine And Rehabilitation in Gulf Breeze, FL with other offices in Pensacola, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot, Limb Pain and Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Nilssen's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Andrews Institute for Orthopedics and Sports Medicine
    1040 Gulf Breeze Pkwy Ste 210, Gulf Breeze, FL 32561 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (850) 916-8666
  2. 2
    Nilssen Orthopedics PA
    825 E Burgess Rd, Pensacola, FL 32504 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (850) 435-4800

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Ascension Sacred Heart Pensacola
  • Baptist Hospital
  • Gulf Breeze Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Ankle and Foot Instability or Derangement Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bursitis
Complications of Joint Prosthesis Chevron Icon
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Heel Spur Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Non-Unions and Malunions of Fractures Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bunion
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) Chevron Icon
Ankle Fracture Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Ganglion Cyst Chevron Icon
Leg Fracture Below Knee (incl. Ankle) Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Morton's Neuroma Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Osteochondritis Dissecans Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Adhesive Capsulitis Chevron Icon
Anterior Cruciate Ligament (ACL) or Posterior Cruciate Ligament (PCL) Tear Chevron Icon
Avascular Necrosis Chevron Icon
Broken Arm Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Dupuytren's Contracture Chevron Icon
Elbow Bursitis Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Foot Sprain Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Non-Traumatic Rupture of Achilles Tendon Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hands Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Pseudoarthrosis Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Tear Chevron Icon
Runner's Knee Chevron Icon
Sacrum Disorders Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Sever's Disease Chevron Icon
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome Chevron Icon
Sjögren's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Stress Fracture of Foot Chevron Icon
Systemic Chondromalacia Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Coventry Health Care of Florida
    • Coventry Health Care of Florida, Inc.
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 46 ratings
    Patient Ratings (46)
    5 Star
    (34)
    4 Star
    (5)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (6)
    Jan 15, 2023
    Had ankle replacement multiple times with another doctor (my mistake). Dr Nilssen fixed it by undoing what the other man did and fixing it. I had been on a scooter for 3 1/2 years. 3 1/2 months after seeing Dr Nilssen I was walking! He is an amazing doctor who listens and communicates with his patients. The four hour drive is well worth it!! 104 hours would be too!
    Jan 15, 2023
    About Dr. Erik Nilssen, MD

    • Orthopedic Surgery
    • English
    • 1457579435
    Education & Certifications

    • American Sports Medicine Institute
    • McGill University / Faculty of Medicine
    • Univ Of South Fl Coll Of Med
    • Auburn University
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Erik Nilssen, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Nilssen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Nilssen has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Nilssen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Nilssen has seen patients for Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot, Limb Pain and Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Nilssen on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    46 patients have reviewed Dr. Nilssen. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nilssen.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Nilssen, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Nilssen appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

