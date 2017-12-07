Overview of Dr. Erik Novak, MD

Dr. Erik Novak, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Renton, WA. They completed their fellowship with University of Washington



Dr. Novak works at Proliance Orthopedic Associates in Renton, WA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.