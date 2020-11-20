See All Plastic Surgeons in Oklahoma City, OK
Dr. Erik Nuveen, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
3.7 (60)
Map Pin Small Oklahoma City, OK
Accepting new patients
22 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Erik Nuveen, MD

Dr. Erik Nuveen, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Oklahoma City, OK. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from Case Western Reserve University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Northwest Surgical Hospital.

Dr. Nuveen works at Cosmetic Surgery Affliates in Oklahoma City, OK. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Nuveen's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Cosmetic Surgery Affliates
    2100 NW 63rd St, Oklahoma City, OK 73116 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (405) 842-6677

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Northwest Surgical Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Cancer
Excision of Skin Cancer
Excision of Skin Lesion
Cancer
Excision of Skin Cancer
Excision of Skin Lesion

Treatment frequency



Cancer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Excision of Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Diseases Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Wound Repair Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Delta Dental
    • Medicare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 60 ratings
    Patient Ratings (60)
    5 Star
    (39)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (17)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Erik Nuveen, MD

    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    • 22 years of experience
    • English
    • 1689748501
    Education & Certifications

    • Institute Of Facial and Cosmetic Surgery
    • Metrohealth Medical Center
    • Harbor-UCLA Medical Center
    • Case Western Reserve University School of Medicine
    • Lafayette College
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Erik Nuveen, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Nuveen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Nuveen has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Nuveen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Nuveen works at Cosmetic Surgery Affliates in Oklahoma City, OK. View the full address on Dr. Nuveen’s profile.

    60 patients have reviewed Dr. Nuveen. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nuveen.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Nuveen, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Nuveen appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

