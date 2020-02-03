Dr. Erik Olson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Olson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Erik Olson, MD
Dr. Erik Olson, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Rochester, NY. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from West Virginia School of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Rochester General Hospital.
Rochester General Hospital1425 Portland Ave, Rochester, NY 14621
- Rochester General Hospital
In both an office visit and during a no-sedation colonoscopy (my choice for no sedation) Dr. Olson both listened carefully and provided clear explanations. I am 100% satisfied with both his medical knowledge and his interpersonal skills.
About Dr. Erik Olson, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 13 years of experience
- English
- 1235454620
- West Virginia School of Osteopathic Medicine
- Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
