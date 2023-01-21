Overview of Dr. Erik Ostler, MD

Dr. Erik Ostler, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Meridian, ID. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 9 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from University Of Utah School Of Medicine and is affiliated with West Valley Medical Center.



Dr. Ostler works at COUNTRY HILLS EYE CENTER in Meridian, ID with other offices in Nampa, ID. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.