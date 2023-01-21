Dr. Erik Ostler, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ostler is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Erik Ostler, MD
Overview of Dr. Erik Ostler, MD
Dr. Erik Ostler, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Meridian, ID. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 9 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from University Of Utah School Of Medicine and is affiliated with West Valley Medical Center.
Dr. Ostler works at
Dr. Ostler's Office Locations
Vision Care Center of Idaho3071 E Franklin Rd Ste 101, Meridian, ID 83642 Directions (208) 288-1400
Jorge A Martinez, MD - Private Practice1615 12th Ave Rd Ste B, Nampa, ID 83686 Directions (208) 668-3351
Hospital Affiliations
- West Valley Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross of Idaho
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- PacificSource
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Outstanding! I had both eyes done a few weeks apart and Dr Ostler was excellent. The staff at the eye clinic are caring and friendly. And the nursing staff for both my surgeries were the best team I have experienced. I have referred my good friend to Dr Ostler and she has her surgery scheduled. I highly recommend Dr Ostler to anyone requiring eye surgery.
About Dr. Erik Ostler, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 9 years of experience
- English
- 1306251038
Education & Certifications
- University Of Utah School Of Medicine
- Ophthalmology
