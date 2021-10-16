Overview of Dr. Erik Otterberg, MD

Dr. Erik Otterberg, MD is a Reconstructive Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Omaha, NE. They specialize in Reconstructive Orthopedic Surgery, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from University of Michigan Medical School and is affiliated with CHI Health Creighton University Medical Center - Bergan Mercy, Chi Health Immanuel, Chi Health Lakeside, Methodist Fremont Health and Methodist Hospital.



Dr. Otterberg works at MD West ONE, PC in Omaha, NE. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis, Osteoarthritis of Knee and Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.