Dr. Erik Otterberg, MD
Dr. Erik Otterberg, MD is a Reconstructive Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Omaha, NE. They specialize in Reconstructive Orthopedic Surgery, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from University of Michigan Medical School and is affiliated with CHI Health Creighton University Medical Center - Bergan Mercy, Chi Health Immanuel, Chi Health Lakeside, Methodist Fremont Health and Methodist Hospital.
MD West One - Omaha8005 Farnam Dr Ste 305, Omaha, NE 68114 Directions (402) 390-4111MondayClosedTuesdayClosedWednesday9:00am - 3:00pmThursdayClosedFriday9:00am - 2:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
MD West One - Lakeside Hills17030 Lakeside Hills Plz Ste 200, Omaha, NE 68130 Directions (402) 390-4111Monday7:00am - 5:00pmTuesday7:00am - 5:00pmWednesday7:00am - 5:00pmThursday7:00am - 5:00pmFriday7:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- CHI Health Creighton University Medical Center - Bergan Mercy
- Chi Health Immanuel
- Chi Health Lakeside
- Methodist Fremont Health
- Methodist Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
He did an awesome job on my hip and knee replacement
- Reconstructive Orthopedic Surgery
- 31 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Harvard Med Sch Mass Genl Hosp
- Creighton/Ne Hlth Found
- U MI Med Ctr
- University of Michigan Medical School
Dr. Otterberg has seen patients for Osteoarthritis, Osteoarthritis of Knee and Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Otterberg on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
