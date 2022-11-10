Overview of Dr. Erik Pasin, MD

Dr. Erik Pasin, MD is an Urology Specialist in Laguna Hills, CA. They specialize in Urology, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from University of Miami / School of Medicine and is affiliated with Hoag Hospital Newport Beach, Providence Mission Hospital Mission Viejo and Saddleback Medical Center.



Dr. Pasin works at Erik Pasin, MD in Laguna Hills, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Blood in Urine (Hematuria) and Bladder Infection along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.