Dr. Erik Peterson, MD

Regenerative Medicine
4.9 (74)
Accepting new patients
21 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Erik Peterson, MD

Dr. Erik Peterson, MD is a Regenerative Medicine Specialist in Sioux Falls, SD. They specialize in Regenerative Medicine, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from University of South Dakota and is affiliated with Avera Flandreau Hospital, Freeman Regional Health Services, Pipestone County Medical Center and Family Clinic Avera, Sanford Usd Medical Center and Sioux Falls Specialty Hospital.

Dr. Peterson works at Erik D.Peterson, MD in Sioux Falls, SD with other offices in Freeman, SD, Huron, SD and Yankton, SD. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Peterson's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Erik D.Peterson, MD
    810 E 23rd St, Sioux Falls, SD 57105 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (605) 318-7763
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
  2. 2
    Erik D.Peterson, MD
    510 E 8th St, Freeman, SD 57029 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (605) 318-7912
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
  3. 3
    Erik D.Peterson, MD
    Central Towers Building 172 St # 4, Huron, SD 57350 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (888) 523-8851
  4. 4
    Erik D.Peterson, MD
    1101 Broadway Ave Ste 106, Yankton, SD 57078 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (605) 318-7911
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Avera Flandreau Hospital
  • Freeman Regional Health Services
  • Pipestone County Medical Center and Family Clinic Avera
  • Sanford Usd Medical Center
  • Sioux Falls Specialty Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Meniscus Surgery
Systemic Chondromalacia
Joint Pain
Meniscus Surgery
Systemic Chondromalacia
Joint Pain

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Meniscus Surgery
Systemic Chondromalacia
Joint Pain
Achilles Tendinitis
ACL Surgery
Adhesive Capsulitis
All Shoulder or Elbow Replacement Procedures
Ankle Fracture
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture
Ankle Sprains and Strains
Ankylosing Vertebral Hyperostosis
Anterior Cruciate Ligament (ACL) or Posterior Cruciate Ligament (PCL) Tear
Arm Surgery
Arthritis of the Elbow
Arthroscopic Rotator Cuff Repair
Arthroscopic Shoulder Surgery
Avascular Necrosis
Baker's Cyst
Bone Cancer
Bone Disorders
Broken Arm
Bursitis
Carpal Tunnel Injection
Carpal Tunnel Release
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
Cartilage Regeneration
Cartilage Repair
Cartilage Transplant
Cervical Spine Myelopathy
Chondrocalcinosis
Clavicle Fracture
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS)
Complications of Joint Prosthesis
De Quervain's Disease
De Quervain's Release
Difficulty With Walking
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy)
Elbow Arthroscopy
Elbow Bursitis
Elbow Fracture and Dislocation Treatment
Elbow Fracture and-or Dislocation Treatment, Closed
Elbow Fracture and-or Dislocation Treatment, Open
Elbow Injuries
Elbow Replacement
Elbow Sprain
Elbow Tenotomy
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis)
Enthesopathy of Knee (incl. Bursitis of Knee)
Excision of Femur or Knee
Excision of Scapula, Clavicle, Rib, or Sternum
Excision of Tibia or Fibula
Femur Fracture
Foot and Ankle Dislocation Treatment, Closed
Foot and Ankle Fracture and Dislocation Treatment
Foot and Ankle Fracture Treatment, Open
Foot and Ankle Ligament and Tendon Repair
Foot Fracture
Fracture
Fracture Care
Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers)
Ganglion Cyst
Glenoid Labrum Tear
Gout
Hammer Toe
Hand and Wrist Fracture and Dislocation Treatment
Hand and Wrist Fracture Treatment, Closed
Hand and Wrist Fracture Treatment, Open
Hand Fracture
Hand Tendon Repair
Hip Arthroscopy
Hip Disorders
Hip Fracture
Hip Fracture and Dislocation Treatment
Hip Fracture and-or Dislocation Treatment, Closed
Hip Fracture and-or Dislocation Treatment, Open
Hip Labrum Repair
Hip Pointer Injuries
Hip Replacement
Hip Replacement Revision
Hip Resurfacing
Hip Sprain
Humerus Fracture
Internal Derangement of Knee
Joint Drainage
Knee and Leg Fracture and Dislocation Treatment
Knee and Lower Leg Fracture Treatment, Closed
Knee and Lower Leg Fracture Treatment, Open
Knee Arthroscopy
Knee Dislocation
Knee Disorders
Knee Fracture
Knee Injuries
Knee Ligament Reconstruction
Knee Replacement
Knee Replacement Revision
Knee Sprain
Knee Surgery
Labrum Repair
Lamina Procedures (incl. Laminectomy, Laminoplasty, Laminotomy)
Laminoforaminotomy
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow)
Lateral Collateral Ligament (LCL) Sprain
Leg Fracture Above Knee (incl. Hip)
Leg Fracture Below Knee (incl. Ankle)
Limb Pain
Lumbar Spine Fracture
Medial Collateral Ligament (MCL) Sprain
Minimally Invasive Joint Surgery
Minimally Invasive Total Hip Replacement
Minimally Invasive Total Knee Replacement
Musculoskeletal Function Test
Non-Unions and Malunions of Fractures
Osteoarthritis
Osteoarthritis of Hands
Osteoarthritis of Hip
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh
Osteoarthritis of Knee
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder
Osteochondritis Dissecans
Osteopenia
Osteosarcoma
Osteotomy
Partial Knee Replacement
Partial Shoulder Replacement
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
Peripheral Autonomic Neuropathy
Platelet-Rich Plasma Injection (PRP)
Reverse Total Shoulder and Total Shoulder Replacement
Revision of Shoulder or Elbow Replacement
Rotator Cuff Surgery
Rotator Cuff Tear
Runner's Knee
Separated Femoral Epiphysis Treatment
Shoulder Arthroscopy
Shoulder Dislocation
Shoulder Dislocation Treatment
Shoulder Disorders
Shoulder Fracture and Dislocation Treatment
Shoulder Fracture Treatment
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome
Shoulder Pain
Shoulder Replacement
Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis
Spinal Cord Injury
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)
Steroid Injection
Synovial Biopsy
Tibia and Fibula Fractures
Tibia or Fibula Stress Fracture
Total Hip Replacement
Total Knee Replacement
Total Shoulder Replacement
Trigger Finger
Trigger Finger Release
Unicompartmental Hip Surgery
Viscosupplementation With Hyaluronate
Wrist Fracture
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Aetna
    • American Enterprise Group
    • Assurant Health
    • Avera
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Minnesota
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
    • CHAMPVA
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Choice Health
    • First Health
    • HealthLink
    • HealthPartners
    • Humana
    • Indian Health Service
    • Medica
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • Medico
    • Meritain Health
    • Midlands Choice
    • MultiPlan
    • Principal Life
    • Sanford Health Plan
    • Thrivent Financial
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • USI Affinity
    • Wellmark Blue Cross and Blue Shield
    • Worker's Compensation

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 74 ratings
    Patient Ratings (74)
    5 Star
    (71)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Jan 12, 2023
    Saw Doc on 10/29/22, after xrays he suggested a reverse shoulder replacement, stating most innovative improvement in 2 decades. I was sold. 2 week later, 11/14 I had operation where bone cut away, new metal ball and socket inserted. I woke up 2 hrs later and prior to discharge rec'd a shot in neck for pain and prescriptions. After one week of pills, I stopped taking and whole process had been PAIN FREE. With 8 weeks of physical therapy after surgery, that remains the case, absolutely no pain during recovery. I have passed all tests showing functionality has returned and am ecstatic with results. Could not give a higher recommendation for Dr Peterson. Very professional, informational and respectful person, and better surgeon. 5/5 stars!!!
    bill engels — Jan 12, 2023
    About Dr. Erik Peterson, MD

    Specialties
    • Regenerative Medicine
    Years of Experience
    • 21 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1437123320
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Arizona Institute For Bone & Joint Disorders
    Residency
    • Mayo Grad School Med/mayo Fndn
    Internship
    • Mayo Clinic
    Medical Education
    • University of South Dakota
    Undergraduate School
    • SOUTH DAKOTA STATE UNIVERSITY
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Erik Peterson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Peterson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Peterson has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Peterson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    74 patients have reviewed Dr. Peterson. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Peterson.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Peterson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Peterson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

