Overview of Dr. Erik Peterson, MD

Dr. Erik Peterson, MD is a Regenerative Medicine Specialist in Sioux Falls, SD. They specialize in Regenerative Medicine, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from University of South Dakota and is affiliated with Avera Flandreau Hospital, Freeman Regional Health Services, Pipestone County Medical Center and Family Clinic Avera, Sanford Usd Medical Center and Sioux Falls Specialty Hospital.



Dr. Peterson works at Erik D.Peterson, MD in Sioux Falls, SD with other offices in Freeman, SD, Huron, SD and Yankton, SD. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.