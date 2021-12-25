Dr. Erik Pieramici, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pieramici is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Erik Pieramici, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Erik Pieramici, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Englewood, CO. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from Case Western Reserve University Hospitals and is affiliated with Littleton Adventist Hospital, Parker Adventist Hospital, Sky Ridge Medical Center and Swedish Medical Center.
Dr. Pieramici works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Health One - South Denver Endoscopy Center499 E Hampden Ave Ste 420, Englewood, CO 80113 Directions (303) 788-8888Monday7:30am - 5:00pmTuesday7:30am - 5:00pmWednesday7:30am - 5:00pmThursday7:30am - 5:00pmFriday7:30am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Littleton Adventist Hospital
- Parker Adventist Hospital
- Sky Ridge Medical Center
- Swedish Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- Kaiser Permanente
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Pieramici?
I had already found Dr. Pieramici thorough, detailed and takes the time to understand your issues. I am out of town this week and having GI issues... nothing serious, just uncomfortable. I have received multiple calls following up. Additionally, it’s Christmas week and he was off. Regardless, he followed up. Truly better care than I’ve experienced in many years.
About Dr. Erik Pieramici, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 25 years of experience
- English
- 1710091954
Education & Certifications
- University Of Colorado Health Sciences Center
- University Of Colorado|University Of Colorado Health Sciences Center
- University Of Colorado Health Sciences Center
- Case Western Reserve University Hospitals
- Gastroenterology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Pieramici has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Pieramici accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Pieramici has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Pieramici works at
Dr. Pieramici has seen patients for Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD), Nausea and Constipation, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Pieramici on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Pieramici. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pieramici.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Pieramici, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Pieramici appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.