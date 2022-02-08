Dr. Erik Rahimi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rahimi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Erik Rahimi, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Erik Rahimi, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Lakeway, TX. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from Technion-Israel Institute of Technology / Faculty of Medicine and is affiliated with Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - Temple, Baylor Scott & White Medical Center – Marble Falls, Baylor Scott & White Medical Center – Round Rock and Baylor Scott and White Medical Center- Austin.
Locations
Baylor Scott & White Clinic, Lakeway, TX200 Medical Pkwy Ste 110, Lakeway, TX 78738 Directions (512) 654-1234Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - Temple
- Baylor Scott & White Medical Center – Marble Falls
- Baylor Scott & White Medical Center – Round Rock
- Baylor Scott and White Medical Center- Austin
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Scott & White Health Plan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
The nurses and Dr Rahim was very good
About Dr. Erik Rahimi, MD
- English
- 1831485101
Education & Certifications
- Gastroenterology Fellowship-University Of Texas Health Science Center At Houston
- Chief Resident-Albert Einstein College Of Medicine / Jacobi Medical Center
- Technion-Israel Institute of Technology / Faculty of Medicine
- University of Texas / Austin Campus
