Overview of Dr. Erik Rieger, MD

Dr. Erik Rieger, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Canon City, CO. They graduated from University of Kansas / School of Medicine and is affiliated with St. Thomas More Hospital.



Dr. Rieger works at Erik H. Rieger M.d. P.c. in Canon City, CO with other offices in Sterling, CO. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.