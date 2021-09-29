Dr. Erik Rieger, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rieger is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Erik Rieger, MD
Overview of Dr. Erik Rieger, MD
Dr. Erik Rieger, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Canon City, CO. They graduated from University of Kansas / School of Medicine and is affiliated with St. Thomas More Hospital.
Dr. Rieger works at
Dr. Rieger's Office Locations
-
1
Erik H. Rieger M.d. P.c.1335 Phay Ave Ste D, Canon City, CO 81212 Directions (719) 345-3115Monday8:00am - 4:00pmTuesday8:00am - 4:00pmWednesday8:00am - 4:00pmThursday8:00am - 4:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pm
-
2
Sterling Regional Medcenter615 Fairhurst St, Sterling, CO 80751 Directions (970) 522-0122
-
3
St. Thomas More Hospital1338 Phay Ave, Canon City, CO 81212 Directions (719) 285-2000
Hospital Affiliations
- St. Thomas More Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Colorado Access
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Humana
- Kaiser Permanente
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- PHCS
- Rocky Mountain Health Plans
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Rieger?
The Dr. always listens to me and treats you with respect!
About Dr. Erik Rieger, MD
- General Surgery
- English
- 1245246453
Education & Certifications
- University Of Ca
- Vanderbilt University
- University Of Chicago Hospital
- University of Kansas / School of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Rieger has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rieger accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rieger has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Rieger works at
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Rieger. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rieger.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rieger, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rieger appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.