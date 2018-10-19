Dr. Erik Roos, DDS is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Roos is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Erik Roos, DDS
Overview
Dr. Erik Roos, DDS is a Dentistry Practitioner in Pompano Beach, FL.
Dr. Roos works at
Locations
Pompano Beach Family Dental1239 S POWERLINE RD, Pompano Beach, FL 33069 Directions (954) 580-5869Monday9:00am - 7:00pmTuesday8:00am - 7:00pmWednesday9:00am - 7:00pmThursday8:00am - 7:00pmFriday9:00am - 3:00pmSaturday9:00am - 1:00pmSundayClosed
Parkland Family Dentistry7501 N State Road 7, Parkland, FL 33073 Directions (954) 580-5869
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- Delta Dental
- Dental Network of America
- Guardian
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Roos was my Dentist in Tampa. Sadly he moved to Jax. Greatest Dentist I have ever had - our loss is Jax gain for sure. Wish he’d come back.
About Dr. Erik Roos, DDS
- Dentistry
- English
- 1083078828
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Roos has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Roos accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia and UnitedHealthCare, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Roos using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Roos has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Roos works at
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Roos. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Roos.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Roos, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Roos appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted.