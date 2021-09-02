Dr. Erik Schoenberg, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Schoenberg is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Erik Schoenberg, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Erik Schoenberg, MD
Dr. Erik Schoenberg, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Sanford, FL. They graduated from Boston University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Oviedo Medical Center.
Dr. Schoenberg's Office Locations
Facial Plastic Surgery of Central Florida200 N Mangoustine Ave, Sanford, FL 32771 Directions (407) 794-5148Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Oviedo Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Schoenberg?
Incredible doctor, very professional and great service. Will definitely be back.
About Dr. Erik Schoenberg, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- English, Spanish
- 1316947948
Education & Certifications
- American Academy of Facial Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery
- University of Medicine And Dentistry of New Jersey
- University of Medicine And Dentistry of New Jersey
- Boston University School Of Medicine
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
