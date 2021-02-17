Overview of Dr. Erik Sims, DPM

Dr. Erik Sims, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Poughkeepsie, NY. They specialize in Podiatry, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from NEW YORK COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Vassar Brothers Medical Center and Westchester Medical Center.



Dr. Sims works at Sims And Associates Podiatry in Poughkeepsie, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Plantar Fasciitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.