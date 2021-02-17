Dr. Sims has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Erik Sims, DPM
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Erik Sims, DPM
Dr. Erik Sims, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Poughkeepsie, NY. They specialize in Podiatry, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from NEW YORK COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Vassar Brothers Medical Center and Westchester Medical Center.
Dr. Sims works at
Dr. Sims' Office Locations
Lewis Sims, DPM PC19 Baker Ave Ste 203, Poughkeepsie, NY 12601 Directions (845) 471-2243
Hospital Affiliations
- Vassar Brothers Medical Center
- Westchester Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
My visit is always a very good experience, I’m very happy going to Dr. Sims
About Dr. Erik Sims, DPM
- Podiatry
- 18 years of experience
- English
- 1831399252
Education & Certifications
- NEW YORK COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sims accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sims has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sims works at
Dr. Sims has seen patients for Plantar Fasciitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sims on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
20 patients have reviewed Dr. Sims. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sims.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sims, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sims appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.