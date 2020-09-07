Overview of Dr. Erik Sitker, MD

Dr. Erik Sitker, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Burbank, CA. They specialize in Nephrology, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from St George's University and is affiliated with Adventist Health Glendale, Glendale Memorial Hospital and Health Center and Providence Saint Joseph Medical Center.



Dr. Sitker works at Nephrology & Hypertension Consultants in Burbank, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Anemia, Itchy Skin and Fever along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.