Dr. Erik Sloman-Moll, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sloman-Moll is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Erik Sloman-Moll, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Erik Sloman-Moll, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Laredo, TX. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from Tufts University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Doctors Hospital Of Laredo and Laredo Medical Center.
Dr. Sloman-Moll works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Dr. Erik Sloman-Moll M.D., P.A.10410 Medical Loop, Laredo, TX 78045 Directions (956) 794-8870
Hospital Affiliations
- Doctors Hospital Of Laredo
- Laredo Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- AvMed
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Oklahoma
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- First Health
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medicaid
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Pyramid Life
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Universal American
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Sloman-Moll?
I HAVE NOT SEEN HIM YET, BUT I WROTE TO PUT AM APPOINTMENT , BECAUSE A COUSIN OF MINE WHO'S NAME IS SYLVIA GARCIA OR ALARCON, WENT TO SEE HIM, AND SHE IS VERY SATISFIED WITH THIS DOCTOR,, SO SHE TOLD ME TO GO SEE IT,, PROBLEM IS MY HEARING,, I DO HEAR, BUT SOMETIMES I DO'T UNDERSTAND WHAT THEY ARE SAYING,, I ONLY HEAR MUMBLING,, BUT WITH SOME PEOPLE, AND SOME OTHER I UNDERSTAND THEM,, THE ONE WHO HAS A DEEP VOICE THOSE ARE THE ONES WHO I HEAR THEM BUT I DON'T UNDER STAND THEM.. THANK YOU.
About Dr. Erik Sloman-Moll, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 33 years of experience
- English
- 1700830221
Education & Certifications
- Georgetown University Hospital
- Tufts University School of Medicine
- University of Massachusetts
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sloman-Moll accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sloman-Moll has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sloman-Moll works at
Dr. Sloman-Moll has seen patients for Allergic Rhinitis, All Headaches (incl. Migraine) and Headache, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sloman-Moll on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
32 patients have reviewed Dr. Sloman-Moll. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sloman-Moll.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sloman-Moll, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sloman-Moll appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.