Dr. Erik Solberg, DDS
Overview
Dr. Erik Solberg, DDS is a Dentistry Practitioner in Eagan, MN.
Locations
Mosaic Dental - Eagan Valley4555 Erin Dr Ste 180, Eagan, MN 55122 Directions (651) 272-2249Monday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Dental Network of America
- Guardian
- Humana
- Principal Financial Group
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Outstanding diagnostic skills. Extremely through and knowledgeable. I highly recommend him. His technical acumen is superb.
About Dr. Erik Solberg, DDS
- Dentistry
- English
- Male
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Solberg accepts Aetna, Humana and UnitedHealthCare, and other major insurance plans.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Solberg. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0.
