Overview of Dr. Erik Stark, MD

Dr. Erik Stark, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Oceanside, CA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopaedic Sports Medicine. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT SYRACUSE and is affiliated with Scripps Memorial Hospital Encinitas and Tri-city Medical Center.



Dr. Stark works at Brain and Spine Physicians of Houston in Oceanside, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Knee Sprain, Medial Collateral Ligament (MCL) Sprain and Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.