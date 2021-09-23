See All Otolaryngologists in Spartanburg, SC
Super Profile

Dr. Erik Steiniger, MD

Ear, Nose, and Throat
4.6 (38)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Erik Steiniger, MD

Dr. Erik Steiniger, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Spartanburg, SC. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK AT BUFFALO and is affiliated with Spartanburg Medical Center.

Dr. Steiniger works at Spartanburg and Greer ENT and Allergy in Spartanburg, SC with other offices in Greer, SC. They frequently treat conditions like Vertigo, Dizziness and Earwax Buildup along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Steiniger's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Spartanburg Ear Nose & Throat
    1330 Boiling Springs Rd Ste 1400, Spartanburg, SC 29303 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (864) 278-1428
    Monday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 1:00pm
  2. 2
    Greer Ear Nose and Throat
    2755 S Highway 14 Ste 2400, Greer, SC 29650 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (864) 699-6970

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Spartanburg Medical Center

Vertigo
Dizziness
Earwax Buildup
Vertigo
Dizziness
Earwax Buildup

Vertigo
Dizziness
Earwax Buildup
Dysphagia
Allergic Rhinitis
Hoarse Voice (Dysphonia)
Otitis Media
Outer Ear Infection
Tinnitus
Ablation or Excision of Nasal Turbinates
Acoustic Neuroma
Acute Sinusitis
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Anosmia
Antrostomy and Antrotomy (Sinus Surgery)
Audiometry
Broken Nose
Carotid Ultrasound
Cervical Lymph Node Dissection
Chronic Laryngitis
Chronic Sinusitis
Chronic Tonsillitis
Conductive Hearing Loss
Cough
Deafness
Deviated Septum
Diagnostic Nasal and-or Sinus Endoscopy
ENT Cancer
Eustachian Tube Dysfunction
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders
Facial Fracture
Fiberoptic Endoscopic Evaluation of Swallowing (FEES)
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Head or Neck Lump or Swelling
Headache
Hearing Screening
Home Sleep Study
Intranasal or Sinus Procedure
Laryngeal Cancer
Laryngitis
Laryngoscopy - Laryngotomy - Laryngectomy - Pharyngolaryngectomy - Pharyngectomy
Laryngoscopy and Laryngotomy
Loss of Smell and-or Taste
Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision
Malignant Otitis Externa
Meniere's Disease
Middle Ear Implant Candidacy Evaluation
Nosebleed
Oral Cancer
Oral Cancer Screening
Otosclerosis
Perforated Eardrum
Pharyngitis
Postnasal Drip
Sinusitis
Sleep Apnea
Sleep Study
Thyroid Scan
Thyroidectomy
Thyroidectomy or Thyroid Lobectomy
Tongue Cancer
Tonsillectomy
Tonsillitis
Tracheal Surgery
Ultrasound, Thyroid
Vocal Cord Nodule
Vocal Cord Paralysis
Vocal Cord Polyp
Wheezing
Wound Repair
Acute Tonsillitis
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
Adenoidectomy
Balloon Sinuplasty
Bell's Palsy
Cholesteatoma
Chronic Adenoid Infection
Cleft Palate Repair (Palatoplasty)
Common Cold
Ear Ache
Ear Tube Placement
Enlarged Turbinates
Ethmoidectomy (Sinus Surgery)
Excision of Parotid, Sublingual, or Submandibular Gland
Excision or Destruction of Palate or Uvula Lesion
Excision or Destruction of Pharynx Lesion
Frenectomy
Geographic Tongue
Glossectomy
Hyperacusis
Maxillary and Malar Fractures
Nasal Polyp
Nasal Septum Surgery (Septoplasty)
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease
Parathyroid (Gland) Tumor: Other than Malignant
Parathyroidectomy
Perforated Eardrum Repair (Tympanoplasty)
Peritonsillar Abscess
Rhinoseptoplasty
Salivary Gland Cancer
Salivary Gland Stones and Inflammation
Soft Tissue Sarcoma
Soft Tissue Sarcoma of Head, Face, and Neck
Sphenoidotomy (Sinus Surgery)
Throat Cancer (Nasopharyngeal)
Throat Cancer (Oropharyngeal)
Throat Pain
Thyroid Cancer
Thyroid Lobectomy
Tongue-Tie
Tonsil Cancer
Uvulectomy
Vestibule and Floor of Mouth, Excision or Destruction
    Ratings & Reviews
    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 38 ratings
    Patient Ratings (38)
    5 Star
    (33)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Erik Steiniger, MD

    Specialties
    • Ear, Nose, and Throat
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1386809614
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK AT BUFFALO
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Erik Steiniger, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Steiniger is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Steiniger has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Steiniger has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Steiniger has seen patients for Vertigo, Dizziness and Earwax Buildup, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Steiniger on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    38 patients have reviewed Dr. Steiniger. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Steiniger.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Steiniger, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Steiniger appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

