Offers telehealth
Dr. Erik Steiniger, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Spartanburg, SC. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK AT BUFFALO and is affiliated with Spartanburg Medical Center.
Spartanburg Ear Nose & Throat1330 Boiling Springs Rd Ste 1400, Spartanburg, SC 29303 Directions (864) 278-1428Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 1:00pm
Greer Ear Nose and Throat2755 S Highway 14 Ste 2400, Greer, SC 29650 Directions (864) 699-6970
Hospital Affiliations
- Spartanburg Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
I have been a patient of Dr. Steiniger since 2015. He has always provided me excellent care. I experienced several conditions that fell within his medical purview. He provided excellent care where appropriate and alleviated several concerns after completing necessary testing. My life experience is much improved due to his care. In addition, he was more than willing to provide written statements to the Veterans Administration on my behalf which resulted in positive disability compensations for me. I can highly recommend him if you need ENT medical care.
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- English
Education & Certifications
- STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK AT BUFFALO
Dr. Steiniger has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Steiniger accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Steiniger has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Steiniger has seen patients for Vertigo, Dizziness and Earwax Buildup, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Steiniger on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
38 patients have reviewed Dr. Steiniger. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Steiniger.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Steiniger, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Steiniger appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.