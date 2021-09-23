Overview of Dr. Erik Steiniger, MD

Dr. Erik Steiniger, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Spartanburg, SC. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK AT BUFFALO and is affiliated with Spartanburg Medical Center.



Dr. Steiniger works at Spartanburg and Greer ENT and Allergy in Spartanburg, SC with other offices in Greer, SC. They frequently treat conditions like Vertigo, Dizziness and Earwax Buildup along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.