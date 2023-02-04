Overview of Dr. Erik Stroemer, MD

Dr. Erik Stroemer, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Eagan, MN. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopaedic Sports Medicine. They graduated from EMORY UNIVERSITY / ROLLINS SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with M Health Fairview St. John's Hospital and M Health Fairview Woodwinds Hospital.



Dr. Stroemer works at Summit Orthopedics in Eagan, MN with other offices in Lakeville, MN. They frequently treat conditions like Hip Sprain, Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) and Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.