Dr. Erik Swenson, MD
Overview of Dr. Erik Swenson, MD
Dr. Erik Swenson, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Urbandale, IA. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Rheumatology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF IOWA / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Mercyone Des Moines Medical Center.
Dr. Swenson's Office Locations
-
1
Iowa Arthritis & Osteoporosis Center8421 PLUM DR, Urbandale, IA 50322 Directions (515) 270-7222
-
2
Select Specialty Hospital-des Moines1111 6th Ave, Des Moines, IA 50314 Directions (515) 270-7222
Hospital Affiliations
- Mercyone Des Moines Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
the best of the best, he is so awesome. you can talk to him as if he is a friend, i was 18 years old when i got diagnosed with lupus & was scared. he has helped me so much through all of it. i am now 31 years old, moved two hours away & refuse to go to anyone else. i make the drive back for appointments because i would not leave his care, he is the truly the best.
About Dr. Erik Swenson, MD
- Rheumatology
- 18 years of experience
- English
- 1720036353
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF IOWA / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
- Rheumatology
Frequently Asked Questions
