Overview of Dr. Erik Swenson, MD

Dr. Erik Swenson, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Urbandale, IA. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Rheumatology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF IOWA / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Mercyone Des Moines Medical Center.



Dr. Swenson works at Mercy Arthritis & Osteoporosis in Urbandale, IA with other offices in Des Moines, IA. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoporosis, Osteopenia and Arthritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.