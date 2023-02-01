Overview

Dr. Erik Thyssen, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Saint Louis, MO. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF COPENHAGEN / SCHOOL OF DENTISTRY and is affiliated with Barnes Jewish Hospital, Missouri Baptist Medical Center and Northwestern Medicine Central DuPage Hospital.



Dr. Thyssen works at Specialist in Gastroenterology in Saint Louis, MO. They frequently treat conditions like Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System , Diverticulitis, Intestinal, Diverticulosis and Intestinal along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.