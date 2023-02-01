Dr. Erik Thyssen, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Thyssen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Erik Thyssen, MD
Overview
Dr. Erik Thyssen, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Saint Louis, MO. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF COPENHAGEN / SCHOOL OF DENTISTRY and is affiliated with Barnes Jewish Hospital, Missouri Baptist Medical Center and Northwestern Medicine Central DuPage Hospital.
Locations
Specialist in Gastroenterology11525 Olde Cabin Rd, Saint Louis, MO 63141 Directions (314) 997-0554
Hospital Affiliations
- Barnes Jewish Hospital
- Missouri Baptist Medical Center
- Northwestern Medicine Central DuPage Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Excellent facility. Clean and efficient. Dr. Thyssen is very pleasant and skilled. His nurse, Jody, was outstanding. Tanya, the person who brought me back, was just delightful. Actually looking forward to my next colonoscopy.
About Dr. Erik Thyssen, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 39 years of experience
- English, Danish
- 1750495099
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF COPENHAGEN / SCHOOL OF DENTISTRY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Thyssen has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Thyssen accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Thyssen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Thyssen has seen patients for Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System , Diverticulitis, Intestinal, Diverticulosis and Intestinal, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Thyssen on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Thyssen speaks Danish.
151 patients have reviewed Dr. Thyssen. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Thyssen.
