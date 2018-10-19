Overview of Dr. Erik Torgerson, MD

Dr. Erik Torgerson, MD is an Urology Specialist in Seattle, WA. They specialize in Urology, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from BAYLOR UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Swedish Cherry Hill Campus, Swedish Edmonds Campus, Swedish First Hill Campus and Swedish Issaquah Campus.



Dr. Torgerson works at Swedish Urology in Seattle, WA. They frequently treat conditions like Blood in Urine (Hematuria), Enlarged Prostate (BPH) and Polyuria along with other conditions at varying frequencies.