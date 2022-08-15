Dr. Erik Uhlmann, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Uhlmann is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Erik Uhlmann, MD
Overview of Dr. Erik Uhlmann, MD
Dr. Erik Uhlmann, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Boston, MA. They specialize in Neurology, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in Clinical Pathology. They graduated from UNITED HUNGARIAN UNIVERSITY MEDICAL SCHOOL and is affiliated with Beth Israel Deaconess Hospital - Needham and Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center.
Dr. Uhlmann works at
Dr. Uhlmann's Office Locations
Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center330 Brookline Ave, Boston, MA 02215 Directions (617) 667-1665
Hospital Affiliations
- Beth Israel Deaconess Hospital - Needham
- Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Knowledgable and personable, Dr. Ulhmann has taken a great deal of time with me every time that I've seen him in order to have a deep discussion about my condition and treatment / management strategies.
About Dr. Erik Uhlmann, MD
- Neurology
- 31 years of experience
- English
- 1952589590
Education & Certifications
- UNITED HUNGARIAN UNIVERSITY MEDICAL SCHOOL
- Clinical Pathology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Uhlmann has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Uhlmann accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Uhlmann has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Uhlmann. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Uhlmann.
