See All Family Doctors in San Luis Obispo, CA
Dr. Erik Van Houten, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Dr. Erik Van Houten, MD

Family Medicine
4.0 (1)
Accepting new patients

Overview

Dr. Erik Van Houten, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in San Luis Obispo, CA. 

Dr. Van Houten works at Edna Valley Health Center in San Luis Obispo, CA. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
These providers are on the medical staff of French Hospital Medical Center
Compare with other Family Medicine Specialists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. Amanthi Chandrasena, MD
Dr. Amanthi Chandrasena, MD
4.0 (35)
View Profile
Dr. Chad Fuller, MD
Dr. Chad Fuller, MD
0.0 (0)
View Profile
Dr. Margaret Greenough, MD
Dr. Margaret Greenough, MD
4.0 (21)
View Profile
These providers are on the medical staff of French Hospital Medical Center.

Locations

  1. 1
    Edna Valley Health Center
    4460 Broad St Ste A, San Luis Obispo, CA 93401 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (805) 597-6715
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

4.0
Average provider rating
Based on 1 ratings
Patient Ratings (1)
5 Star
(0)
4 Star
(1)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
Leave a review

How was your appointment with Dr. Van Houten?

Jan 04, 2023
He is very kind! He takes his time to listen to his pts.
Nikki Williams — Jan 04, 2023
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
Photo: Dr. Erik Van Houten, MD
How would you rate your experience with Dr. Erik Van Houten, MD?
  • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Van Houten to family and friends

Dr. Van Houten's Office & Staff

  • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
  • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
  • Staff friendliness and courteousness
  • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

Experience with Dr. Van Houten

  • Level of trust in provider's decisions
  • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
  • How well provider listens and answers questions
  • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

Tell Us About Yourself

  • Your gender:
  • Your age group:
  • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

Finish Here

  • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
    Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Erik Van Houten, MD.

About Dr. Erik Van Houten, MD

Specialties
  • Family Medicine
Specialties
Languages Spoken
  • English
Languages Spoken
NPI Number
  • 1093251571
NPI Number
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Education & Certifications

Board Certifications
  • Family Practice
Board Certifications
What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Erik Van Houten, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Van Houten is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Van Houten has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Van Houten has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Van Houten works at Edna Valley Health Center in San Luis Obispo, CA. View the full address on Dr. Van Houten’s profile.

Dr. Van Houten has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Van Houten.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Van Houten, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Van Houten appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

Are you Dr. Erik Van Houten, MD?

Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

It’s free and only takes a minute.

CLAIM MY PROFILE

Search

Primary Care
Close Icon

In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.