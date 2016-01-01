See All Family Doctors in Portland, OR
Dr. Erik Vanderlip, MD

Family Medicine
2.0 (1)
16 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Erik Vanderlip, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Portland, OR. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF OKLAHOMA / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER.

Dr. Vanderlip works at Zoomcare Bridgeport Village in Portland, OR with other offices in Beaverton, OR and Bellevue, WA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Zoomcare Bridgeport Village
    7451 SW Bridgeport Rd, Portland, OR 97224 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (844) 966-6777
    Zoomcare Scholls Ferry
    11355 SW Scholls Ferry Rd, Beaverton, OR 97008 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (844) 966-6777
    Zoomcare
    202 NW 13th Ave, Portland, OR 97209 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (503) 684-8252
    Zoom Super Bellevue
    345 106th Ave NE, Bellevue, WA 98004 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (503) 684-8252

Experience & Treatment Frequency

    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    2.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 1 ratings
    Patient Ratings (1)
    5 Star
    (0)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Erik Vanderlip, MD

    Specialties
    • Family Medicine
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 16 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1306044524
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF OKLAHOMA / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Family Practice and Psychiatry
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Vanderlip has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Vanderlip has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Vanderlip has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Vanderlip.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Vanderlip, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Vanderlip appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

