Dr. Hakan Wahlstrom, MD
Overview of Dr. Hakan Wahlstrom, MD
Dr. Hakan Wahlstrom, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Riverside, CA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 45 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF UPPSALA / MEDICAL FACULTY and is affiliated with Riverside Community Hospital.
Dr. Wahlstrom's Office Locations
Riverside Transplantation Institute4500 Brockton Ave Ste 306, Riverside, CA 92501 Directions (951) 275-9000
Hospital Affiliations
- Riverside Community Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
One of the Best and my favorite Doctor in the whole world. Saved my life twice and will never stop thanking God and my lucky stars for all his ingenuity , dedicated and Life saving skills. Not only completed my kidney transplant, saved the same kidney 6mos. After a rejection, and removed my fistula with nearly invisible scarring-for every procedure. Love him , Anita & Maria , best staff, God bless this amazing team !
About Dr. Hakan Wahlstrom, MD
- General Surgery
- 45 years of experience
- English, Spanish and Swedish
- 1801813688
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF UPPSALA / MEDICAL FACULTY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Wahlstrom accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Wahlstrom has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Wahlstrom has seen patients for Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration and Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Wahlstrom on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Wahlstrom speaks Spanish and Swedish.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Wahlstrom. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wahlstrom.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Wahlstrom, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Wahlstrom appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.