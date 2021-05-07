Overview

Dr. Erik Walker, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Oviedo, FL. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from University of Florida and is affiliated with Adventhealth Orlando and Orlando Health Orlando Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Walker works at Physician Associates in Oviedo, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.