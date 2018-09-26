Dr. Erik Weise, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Weise is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Erik Weise, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Erik Weise, MD
Dr. Erik Weise, MD is an Urology Specialist in Englewood, OH. They completed their fellowship with University Iowa Hospitals/clinics
Dr. Weise works at
Dr. Weise's Office Locations
Dayton Physicians Network Urology Division - Dayton9000 N Main St Ste 333, Englewood, OH 45415 Directions (937) 293-1622Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Dayton Physicians Network Urology Division - Centerville2350 Miami Valley Dr, Centerville, OH 45459 Directions (937) 293-1622
Hospital Affiliations
- Miami Valley Hospital
- Upper Valley Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I highly recommend Dr. Weise and his team very highly. In Dec. of 2016 I had a very botched hysterectomy and after being released from thar surgery became very sick and was sent to Miami Valley Hospital and was so LUCKY to be teamed up with this team and Dr. WEISE. They admitted me and took me straight to surgery because they had a ideal what was going on. My left urethra had been cut almost into. Dr. Weise did reconstruction surgery- move left kidney pull up bladder to repair me. He is Great
About Dr. Erik Weise, MD
- Urology
- English
- 1336113604
Education & Certifications
- University Iowa Hospitals/clinics
- University Of New Mexico Albuquerque
- Dartmouth Hitchcock Med Center Lebanon Nh
Dr. Weise has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Weise accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Weise has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Weise works at
Dr. Weise has seen patients for Painful Urination (Dysuria), Kidney Cancer and Kidney and Ureter Removal, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Weise on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Weise. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Weise.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Weise, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Weise appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.