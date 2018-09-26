See All Urologists in Englewood, OH
Dr. Erik Weise, MD

Urology
3.2 (19)
Map Pin Small Englewood, OH
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Erik Weise, MD

Dr. Erik Weise, MD is an Urology Specialist in Englewood, OH. They completed their fellowship with University Iowa Hospitals/clinics

Dr. Weise works at Dayton Physicians Network Urology Division in Englewood, OH with other offices in Centerville, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Painful Urination (Dysuria), Kidney Cancer and Kidney and Ureter Removal along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Weise's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Dayton Physicians Network Urology Division - Dayton
    9000 N Main St Ste 333, Englewood, OH 45415 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (937) 293-1622
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
  2. 2
    Dayton Physicians Network Urology Division - Centerville
    2350 Miami Valley Dr, Centerville, OH 45459 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (937) 293-1622

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Miami Valley Hospital
  • Upper Valley Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Painful Urination (Dysuria)
Kidney Cancer
Kidney and Ureter Removal
Painful Urination (Dysuria)
Kidney Cancer
Kidney and Ureter Removal

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Painful Urination (Dysuria)
Kidney Cancer
Kidney and Ureter Removal
Blood in Urine (Hematuria)
Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision
Prostatectomy With Robotic Assistance
Renal Transplant and Nephrectomy
Complete Nephrectomy With Robotic Assistance
Partial Nephrectomy With Robotic Assistance
Prostate Removal
Adrenalectomy
Bacteriuria Screening
Bladder Cancer
Bladder Function Test
Bladder Infection
Bladder Scan
Bladder Surgery
Chlamydia Infection Screening
Chronic Kidney Diseases
Cystourethroscopy and Transurethral Resection of Bladder Neck
Dipstick Urinalysis
Elevated PSA (Prostate Specific Antigen)
Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Gonorrhea Screening
Herpes Simplex Screening
HIV Screening
Hydronephrosis
Interstitial Cystitis
Kidney Stones
Nighttime Urination (Nocturia)
Overactive Bladder
Polyuria
  Polyuria
Prostate Cancer
Prostate Cancer Screening
Prostate Cancer Screening Exam (DRE)
Sexually Transmitted Infections Screening
STD Screening
Syphilis Screening
Trichomoniasis Screening
Ureteral Stones
Ureteral Stricture or Kinking
Urethral Stricture
Urinary Incontinence
Urinary Stones
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI)
Uroflowmetry
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration
Adrenalectomy With Robotic Assistance
Balanoposthitis
Bladder Atony
Bladder Diverticulum
Bladder Exstrophy Repair
Bladder Stones
Congenital Obstruction of Ureteropelvic Junction
Cystectomy
Cystotomy
End-Stage Renal Disease
HIV (Human Immunodeficiency Virus)
Hydrocele
Hypogonadism
Kidney Infection
Kidney Infection, Acute
Kidney Infection, Chronic
Kidney Stone Pain (Renal Colic)
Kidney Stone Removal
Laparoscopic Destruction of Kidney Lesion
Neurogenic Bladder
Partial Cystectomy With Robotic Assistance
Pelvic Abscess
Penile Cancer
Peyronie's Disease
Phimosis
  Phimosis
Priapism
  Priapism
Prostate Biopsy
Prostate Cyst
Prostatitis
Puncture Aspiration
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs)
Testicular Dysfunction
Total Cystectomy With Robotic Assistance
Traumatic Acute Kidney Injury
TURP (Transurethral Resection of Prostate) or Laser Destruction of Prostate
Ureteroneocystostomy
Ureteroneocystostomy With Robotic Assistance
Urethral Dilation
Urethral Stones
Urinary Hesitancy
Urinary Stone Removal (Litholapaxy)
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis
Vesicoureteral Reflux
Wound Repair
Yeast Infections
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    3.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 19 ratings
    Patient Ratings (19)
    5 Star
    (9)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (7)
    Sep 26, 2018
    I highly recommend Dr. Weise and his team very highly. In Dec. of 2016 I had a very botched hysterectomy and after being released from thar surgery became very sick and was sent to Miami Valley Hospital and was so LUCKY to be teamed up with this team and Dr. WEISE. They admitted me and took me straight to surgery because they had a ideal what was going on. My left urethra had been cut almost into. Dr. Weise did reconstruction surgery- move left kidney pull up bladder to repair me. He is Great
    Beth Moore in Franklin, OH — Sep 26, 2018
    About Dr. Erik Weise, MD

    Specialties
    • Urology
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1336113604
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • University Iowa Hospitals/clinics
    Residency
    • University Of New Mexico Albuquerque
    Internship
    • Dartmouth Hitchcock Med Center Lebanon Nh
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Erik Weise, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Weise is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Weise has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Weise has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Weise has seen patients for Painful Urination (Dysuria), Kidney Cancer and Kidney and Ureter Removal, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Weise on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    19 patients have reviewed Dr. Weise. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Weise.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Weise, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Weise appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

