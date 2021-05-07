Dr. Erik Wendland, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wendland is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Erik Wendland, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Erik Wendland, DO
Dr. Erik Wendland, DO is a Nephrology Specialist in Duluth, MN. They specialize in Nephrology, has 12 years of experience. They graduated from LAKE ERIE COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Essentia Health St. Mary's Medical Center and Essentia Health St. Mary's Hospital-Superior.
Dr. Wendland works at
Dr. Wendland's Office Locations
-
1
Essentia Health-Duluth Clinic 3rd Street Building400 E 3rd St Fl 3, Duluth, MN 55805 Directions
-
2
Essentia Health St. Mary's-Superior Clinic3500 Tower Ave, Superior, WI 54880 Directions
-
3
Essentia Health-Hayward Clinic11134 N State Road 77, Hayward, WI 54843 Directions
-
4
Essentia Health-Spooner Clinic1180 Chandler Dr, Spooner, WI 54801 DirectionsMonday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Minnesota
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
- Wellmark Blue Cross and Blue Shield
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Wendland?
I have been a patient for about one year. I find Dr. Wendland knowledgeable, through, excellent bedside manners and has consults with other nephrologists about treatment options when appropriate. He and his nursing staff care about their patients and they pay attention to details that matter. He is focused on caring for my kidneys.
About Dr. Erik Wendland, DO
- Nephrology
- 12 years of experience
- English
- Male
- 1891962445
Education & Certifications
- LAKE ERIE COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE
Hospital Affiliations
- Essentia Health St. Mary's Medical Center
- Essentia Health St. Mary's Hospital-Superior
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Wendland has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Wendland accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Wendland using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Wendland has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Wendland works at
Dr. Wendland has seen patients for Mineral Metabolism Disorders, Proteinuria and Calcium Metabolism Disorders, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Wendland on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Wendland has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wendland.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Wendland, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Wendland appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.