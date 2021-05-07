Overview of Dr. Erik Wendland, DO

Dr. Erik Wendland, DO is a Nephrology Specialist in Duluth, MN. They specialize in Nephrology, has 12 years of experience. They graduated from LAKE ERIE COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Essentia Health St. Mary's Medical Center and Essentia Health St. Mary's Hospital-Superior.



Dr. Wendland works at Essentia Health-Duluth Clinic 3rd Street Building in Duluth, MN with other offices in Superior, WI, Hayward, WI and Spooner, WI. They frequently treat conditions like Mineral Metabolism Disorders, Proteinuria and Calcium Metabolism Disorders along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.