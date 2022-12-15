Overview of Dr. Erik Zachwieja, MD

Dr. Erik Zachwieja, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Fair Lawn, NJ. They graduated from University of Virginia School of Medicine and is affiliated with Valley Hospital.



Dr. Zachwieja works at Garden State Orthopaedic Associates in Fair Lawn, NJ with other offices in Hoboken, NJ, Paramus, NJ and Mahwah, NJ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.