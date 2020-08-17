Dr. Erik Zeegen, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Zeegen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Erik Zeegen, MD
Dr. Erik Zeegen, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Santa Monica, CA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from David Geffen School Of Medicine At UCLA, University Of California, Los Angeles and is affiliated with Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center and UCLA Santa Monica Medical Center.
Renee Meyer Luskin Children's Clinic1250 16th St Ste 2100, Santa Monica, CA 90404 Directions (310) 319-1234
UCLA Encino Office15503 Ventura Blvd Ste 170, Encino, CA 91436 Directions (310) 319-1234
Hospital Affiliations
- Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center
- UCLA Santa Monica Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Dr. Zeegen and staff are very professional, thorough and friendly!! Had knee replacement three days ago, recovering well, can’t wait for the follow-up visit! He explained conditions well, along with personal visits after surgery. I would highly recommend Dr. Z. for a knee replacement!
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 27 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1427039437
- New England Baptist Hospital - Joint Replacement Surgery
- Massachusetts General Hospital - Musculoskeletal Oncology
- UCLA Medical Center - General Surgery
- David Geffen School Of Medicine At UCLA, University Of California, Los Angeles
- UCLA
