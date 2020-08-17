Overview of Dr. Erik Zeegen, MD

Dr. Erik Zeegen, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Santa Monica, CA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from David Geffen School Of Medicine At UCLA, University Of California, Los Angeles and is affiliated with Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center and UCLA Santa Monica Medical Center.



Dr. Zeegen works at Orthopaedic Center - Santa Monica in Santa Monica, CA with other offices in Encino, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Joint Pain, Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain and Osteoarthritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.