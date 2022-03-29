Overview of Dr. Erik Zimmermann, DPM

Dr. Erik Zimmermann, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Leesburg, FL. They specialize in Podiatry, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from BARRY UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF GRADUATE MEDICAL SCIENCE.



Dr. Zimmermann works at Erik Zimmermann, DPM in Leesburg, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Plantar Fasciitis, Ankle Sprains and Strains and Bunion along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.