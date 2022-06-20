Overview of Dr. Erika Altneu, MD

Dr. Erika Altneu, MD is a Geriatric Medicine Specialist in Lakewood, CO. They specialize in Geriatric Medicine, has 17 years of experience. They graduated from Univ Of Ct Sch Of Med and is affiliated with St. Anthony Hospital.



Dr. Altneu works at St Anthony Senior Health Center in Lakewood, CO with other offices in Denver, CO. They frequently treat conditions like Immunization Administration, Shingles and Overweight along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.