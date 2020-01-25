Dr. Erika Blanton, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Blanton is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Erika Blanton, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Erika Blanton, MD
Dr. Erika Blanton, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Richmond, VA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 55 years of experience, and is board certified in Obstetrics & Gynecology. They graduated from West Falische Wilhelms and is affiliated with Bon Secours Memorial Regional Medical Center, Bon Secours St. Francis Medical Center, Chippenham Hospital, Henrico Doctors' Hospital, St. Mary's Hospital and VCU Medical Center Main Hospital.
Dr. Blanton's Office Locations
OB/GYN Specialists of Richmond7611 Forest Ave Ste 330, Richmond, VA 23229 Directions (804) 673-8791Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Bon Secours Memorial Regional Medical Center
- Bon Secours St. Francis Medical Center
- Chippenham Hospital
- Henrico Doctors' Hospital
- St. Mary's Hospital
- VCU Medical Center Main Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Dr. Blanton was recommended by another ob/gyn in 1976 when I told him I wanted to deliver my baby via natural childbirth. Over the past 40+ years I have trusted her as much as I would a friend. She’s one of a kind, & I’m so blessed to have had her presence at the most important moments of my life.
About Dr. Erika Blanton, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 55 years of experience
- English, German
- 1174579296
Education & Certifications
- VIRGINIA COMMONWEALTH UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL COLLEGE OF VIRGINIA SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Kreiskrankenhaus
- West Falische Wilhelms
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
Dr. Blanton has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Blanton accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Blanton has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Blanton has seen patients for Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders, Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis and Atrophic Vaginitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Blanton on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Blanton speaks German.
84 patients have reviewed Dr. Blanton. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Blanton.
