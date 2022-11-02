See All General Surgeons in Teaneck, NJ
Dr. Erika Brinkmann, MD

General Surgery
5.0 (24)
Map Pin Small Teaneck, NJ
Accepting new patients
28 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Erika Brinkmann, MD

Dr. Erika Brinkmann, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Teaneck, NJ. They specialize in General Surgery, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from Yale University and is affiliated with Holy Name Medical Center.

Dr. Brinkmann works at Holy Name Medical Center MS Ctr in Teaneck, NJ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Brinkmann's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Holy Name Medical Center MS Ctr
    718 Teaneck Rd, Teaneck, NJ 07666 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (201) 833-3357
    Monday
    10:00am - 3:00pm
    Tuesday
    10:00am - 3:00pm
    Wednesday
    10:00am - 3:00pm
    Thursday
    10:00am - 3:00pm
    Friday
    10:00am - 3:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Holy Name Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Biopsy of Breast
Breast Cancer
Breast Diseases
Biopsy of Breast
Breast Cancer
Breast Diseases

Biopsy of Breast Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Breast Diseases Chevron Icon
Breast Lump Chevron Icon
Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision Chevron Icon
Mastectomy Chevron Icon
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD) Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • EmblemHealth
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • QualCare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 24 ratings
    Patient Ratings (24)
    5 Star
    (23)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Nov 02, 2022
    I have been going to doctor Brinkmann since 2009. I always tell her it’s my scariest appt but seeing her and her being so great makes the visit worth it. Holy Name is very lucky to have such a wonderful caring smart doctor.
    Patty — Nov 02, 2022
    About Dr. Erika Brinkmann, MD

    • General Surgery
    • English
    Education & Certifications

    • Northwestern University Med School
    • St Vincent'S Hospital And Med Center
    • Yale University
