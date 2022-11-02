Dr. Erika Brinkmann, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Brinkmann is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Erika Brinkmann, MD
Overview of Dr. Erika Brinkmann, MD
Dr. Erika Brinkmann, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Teaneck, NJ. They specialize in General Surgery, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from Yale University and is affiliated with Holy Name Medical Center.
Dr. Brinkmann works at
Dr. Brinkmann's Office Locations
-
1
Holy Name Medical Center MS Ctr718 Teaneck Rd, Teaneck, NJ 07666 Directions (201) 833-3357Monday10:00am - 3:00pmTuesday10:00am - 3:00pmWednesday10:00am - 3:00pmThursday10:00am - 3:00pmFriday10:00am - 3:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Holy Name Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- EmblemHealth
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Oxford Health Plans
- QualCare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Brinkmann?
I have been going to doctor Brinkmann since 2009. I always tell her it’s my scariest appt but seeing her and her being so great makes the visit worth it. Holy Name is very lucky to have such a wonderful caring smart doctor.
About Dr. Erika Brinkmann, MD
- General Surgery
- 28 years of experience
- English
- 1598832263
Education & Certifications
- Northwestern University Med School
- St Vincent'S Hospital And Med Center
- Yale University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Brinkmann has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Brinkmann accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Brinkmann has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Brinkmann works at
24 patients have reviewed Dr. Brinkmann. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Brinkmann.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Brinkmann, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Brinkmann appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.