Dr. Erika Brutsaert, MD
Overview
Dr. Erika Brutsaert, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Hawthorne, NY. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Westchester Medical Center.
Locations
Wmchealth Advanced Physician Services - Endocrinology and Metabolism - Hawthorn19 Bradhurst Ave Ste 3060N, Hawthorne, NY 10532 Directions (914) 592-2400
Hospital Affiliations
- Westchester Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Erika Brutsaert, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- 15 years of experience
- English
- 1356501134
Education & Certifications
- STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
- Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Brutsaert has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Brutsaert accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Brutsaert has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Brutsaert has seen patients for Diabetes Type 2, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Brutsaert on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Brutsaert. The overall rating for this provider is 2.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Brutsaert.
