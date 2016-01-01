See All Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinologists in Hawthorne, NY
Dr. Erika Brutsaert, MD

Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
2.3 (3)
Accepting new patients
15 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Erika Brutsaert, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Hawthorne, NY. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Westchester Medical Center.

Dr. Brutsaert works at Wmchealth Advanced Physician Services - Endocrinology and Metabolism - Hawthorn in Hawthorne, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Diabetes Type 2 along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Wmchealth Advanced Physician Services - Endocrinology and Metabolism - Hawthorn
    19 Bradhurst Ave Ste 3060N, Hawthorne, NY 10532 (914) 592-2400

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Westchester Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Diabetes Type 2
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Osteoporosis
Diabetes Type 2
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Osteoporosis

Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Diabetes Type 2
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Osteoporosis
Calcium Metabolism Disorders
Diabetes Type 1
Diabetic Polyneuropathy
Dyslipidemia
Hypercalcemia
Hyperlipidemia
Hypertension
Hypogonadism
Hypothyroidism
Lipid Disorders
Mineral Metabolism Disorders
Obesity
Overweight
Polyneuropathy
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs)
Thyroid Goiter
Abdominal Pain
Abnormal Thyroid
Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Anemia
Anxiety
Arterial Blood Gas Test (ABG)
Arthritis
Arthritis of the Elbow
Asthma
Ataxia
Back Pain
Bladder Infection
Blood in Urine (Hematuria)
Bronchitis
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
Chest Pain
Chronic Fatigue Syndrome
Chronic Neck Pain
Chronic Pain
Chronic Sinusitis
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Cough
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Dermatitis Due to Drugs
Dermatitis Due to Substances Taken Internally
Diabetes Counseling
Diabetes Mellitus, Secondary
Dizziness
Electrocardiogram (EKG)
Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Esophagitis
Excessive Sweating
Fibromyalgia
Fungal Nail Infection
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Gastroparesis
Hair Loss
Headache
Heart Disease
HIV (Human Immunodeficiency Virus)
Hives
Human Papillomavirus DNA Testing
Hyperkalemia
Hypoglycemia
Hypokalemia
Immunization Administration
Iodine Deficiency
Iron Metabolism Disorders
Itchy Skin
Joint Pain
Kidney Infection
Lactose Intolerance
Leg and Foot Ulcers
Liver Damage from Alcohol
Low Back Pain
Magnesium Metabolism Disorders
Malaise and Fatigue
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea)
Migraine
Nausea
Osteoarthritis
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot
Osteoarthritis of Knee
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder
Osteomalacia
Osteopenia
Painful Urination (Dysuria)
Pap Smear
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
Perimenopause
Peripheral Nerve Disorders
Polyuria
Proteinuria
Purpura
Rash
Reflux Esophagitis
Ringworm
Sarcoidosis
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Secondary Hypertension
Secondary Renovascular Hypertension
Sinus Bradycardia
Sinus Tachycardia
Sinusitis
Sleep Apnea
Symptomatic Menopause
Testicular Dysfunction
Tinnitus
Tobacco Use Disorder
Urinary Incontinence
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI)
Venous Insufficiency
Vertigo
Vitamin B Deficiency
Vitamin B12 Deficiency
Vitamin D Deficiency
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Amerihealth
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • QualCare

    2.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 3 ratings
    Patient Ratings (3)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    About Dr. Erika Brutsaert, MD

    Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
    15 years of experience
    English
    1356501134
    Education & Certifications

    STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
    Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Erika Brutsaert, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Brutsaert is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Brutsaert has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Brutsaert has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Brutsaert works at Wmchealth Advanced Physician Services - Endocrinology and Metabolism - Hawthorn in Hawthorne, NY. View the full address on Dr. Brutsaert’s profile.

    Dr. Brutsaert has seen patients for Diabetes Type 2, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Brutsaert on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    3 patients have reviewed Dr. Brutsaert. The overall rating for this provider is 2.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Brutsaert.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Brutsaert, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Brutsaert appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

