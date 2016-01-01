Overview of Dr. Erika Cantu, MD

Dr. Erika Cantu, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 10 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS AT DALLAS.



Dr. Cantu works at Avenue 360 in Houston, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.