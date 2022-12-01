Overview of Dr. Erika Collado, MD

Dr. Erika Collado, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Miami, FL. They graduated from University of Miami / School of Medicine.



Dr. Collado works at Lievano Perez And Associates in Miami, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea), Encounters for Normal Pregnancies and Excessive Menstrual Bleeding along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.