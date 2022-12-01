Dr. Erika Collado, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Collado is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Erika Collado, MD
Overview of Dr. Erika Collado, MD
Dr. Erika Collado, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Miami, FL. They graduated from University of Miami / School of Medicine.
Dr. Collado's Office Locations
Miami Cardiology Clinical Research LLC8525 SW 92nd St Ste D13, Miami, FL 33156 Directions (305) 270-3562Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Baptist Health Surgery Center LLC8940 N Kendall Dr Ste 201E, Miami, FL 33176 Directions (786) 596-2800
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Collado is very caring , professional and respectful. She takes the time to review your chart, looks at you , explains things to you, asks and answers questions, and listens to you. I always go with Dr. Perez , so I was a bit skeptical ; but, she excessed my expectations. grateful
About Dr. Erika Collado, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English
- 1528404712
Education & Certifications
- University of Miami / School of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Collado has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Collado accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Collado has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Collado has seen patients for Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea), Encounters for Normal Pregnancies and Excessive Menstrual Bleeding, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Collado on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Collado. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Collado.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Collado, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Collado appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.