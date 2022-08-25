Dr. Gantt has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Erika Gantt, MD
Overview of Dr. Erika Gantt, MD
Dr. Erika Gantt, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Charlotte, NC. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Hand Surgery. They graduated from HARVARD UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF PSYCHOLOGY and is affiliated with Atrium Health Carolinas Medical Center.
Dr. Gantt's Office Locations
Orthocarolina Research Institute1915 Randolph Rd, Charlotte, NC 28207 Directions (704) 323-2426
Orthocarolina PA10315 Hamptons Park Dr, Huntersville, NC 28078 Directions (704) 323-2800
Orthocarolina PA9848 N Tryon St, Charlotte, NC 28262 Directions (704) 548-5200
Orthocarolina PA870 Summit Crossing Pl, Gastonia, NC 28054 Directions (704) 867-2333
Hospital Affiliations
- Atrium Health Carolinas Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Gantt was great to work with and I would highly recommend her.
About Dr. Erika Gantt, MD
- Orthopedic Hand Surgery
- 26 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- HARVARD UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF PSYCHOLOGY
- Hand Surgery and Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Gantt accepts Aetna, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gantt has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Gantt has seen patients for Hand Tendon Repair and Carpal Tunnel Syndrome, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Gantt on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
107 patients have reviewed Dr. Gantt. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gantt.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gantt, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gantt appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.