See All Hand Surgeons in Charlotte, NC
Dr. Erika Gantt, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Dr. Erika Gantt, MD

Orthopedic Hand Surgery
4.6 (107)
Call for new patient details
26 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Erika Gantt, MD

Dr. Erika Gantt, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Charlotte, NC. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Hand Surgery. They graduated from HARVARD UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF PSYCHOLOGY and is affiliated with Atrium Health Carolinas Medical Center.

Dr. Gantt works at OrthoCarolina Sports Medicine Center in Charlotte, NC with other offices in Huntersville, NC and Gastonia, NC. They frequently treat conditions like Hand Tendon Repair and Carpal Tunnel Syndrome along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Dr. Gantt's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Orthocarolina Research Institute
    1915 Randolph Rd, Charlotte, NC 28207 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (704) 323-2426
  2. 2
    Orthocarolina PA
    10315 Hamptons Park Dr, Huntersville, NC 28078 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (704) 323-2800
  3. 3
    Orthocarolina PA
    9848 N Tryon St, Charlotte, NC 28262 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (704) 548-5200
  4. 4
    Orthocarolina PA
    870 Summit Crossing Pl, Gastonia, NC 28054 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (704) 867-2333

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Atrium Health Carolinas Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Hand Tendon Repair
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist
Hand Tendon Repair
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Hand Tendon Repair Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Release Chevron Icon
De Quervain's Disease Chevron Icon
De Quervain's Release Chevron Icon
Dupuytren's Contracture Chevron Icon
Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers) Chevron Icon
Hand and Wrist Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Hand and Wrist Fracture Treatment, Closed Chevron Icon
Hand and Wrist Fracture Treatment, Open Chevron Icon
Hand Fracture Chevron Icon
Hand or Wrist Tendon Transfer Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hands Chevron Icon
Steroid Injection Chevron Icon
Trigger Finger Chevron Icon
Trigger Finger Release Chevron Icon
Wrist Replacement Chevron Icon
Dupuytren's Contracture Injection Chevron Icon
Elbow Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Elbow Tenotomy Chevron Icon
Excision of Metacarpal and Carpal Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Wrist Fracture Chevron Icon
Wrist Fusion Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 107 ratings
    Patient Ratings (107)
    5 Star
    (94)
    4 Star
    (3)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (8)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Gantt?

    Aug 25, 2022
    Dr Gantt was great to work with and I would highly recommend her.
    Mickey Hamilton — Aug 25, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Erika Gantt, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Erika Gantt, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Gantt to family and friends

    Dr. Gantt's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Gantt

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Erika Gantt, MD.

    About Dr. Erika Gantt, MD

    Specialties
    • Orthopedic Hand Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 26 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1689657942
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • HARVARD UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF PSYCHOLOGY
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Hand Surgery and Orthopedic Surgery
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Gantt has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Gantt has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Gantt has seen patients for Hand Tendon Repair and Carpal Tunnel Syndrome, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Gantt on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    107 patients have reviewed Dr. Gantt. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gantt.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gantt, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gantt appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Erika Gantt, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.