Dr. Erika Garza, MD
Overview
Dr. Erika Garza, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in San Antonio, TX. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 17 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL BRANCH / SAHS.
Dr. Garza works at
Locations
Wellmed At South San7500 Barlite Blvd Ste 201, San Antonio, TX 78224 Directions (210) 921-3939
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Garza is an excellent doctor. She is kind. She listens. She has a great deal of knowledge. She is always prompt and considerate of her patients' time. Her staff has been very efficient and very courteous. This tells me that she is also a good boss.
About Dr. Erika Garza, MD
- Family Medicine
- 17 years of experience
- English
- 1881727840
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL BRANCH / SAHS
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Garza has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Garza accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Garza has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Garza. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Garza.
