Overview

Dr. Erika Grigg, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Kingsport, TN. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from Ross University, Roseau and is affiliated with Holston Valley Medical Center.



Dr. Grigg works at Gastroenterology Associates in Kingsport, TN with other offices in Augusta, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Constipation, Nausea and Gas-Bloat Syndrome along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.