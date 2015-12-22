Dr. Grigg has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Erika Grigg, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Erika Grigg, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Kingsport, TN. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from Ross University, Roseau and is affiliated with Holston Valley Medical Center.
Dr. Grigg works at
Locations
-
1
Gastroenterology Associates135 W Ravine Rd Ste 3-A, Kingsport, TN 37660 Directions (423) 246-6777
-
2
Georgia Regent University1120 15th St, Augusta, GA 30912 Directions (706) 721-2426Monday8:30am - 4:30pmTuesday8:30am - 4:30pmWednesday8:30am - 4:30pmThursday8:30am - 4:30pmFriday8:30am - 4:30pmSaturday8:30am - 4:30pmSunday8:30am - 4:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Holston Valley Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Grigg?
Dr. Grigg and her team of nurses at Gastroenterology Associates in Kingsport, TN, have been very attentive and caring throughout my Crohn's diagnosis and treatment. I found Dr. Grigg to be very approachable and responsive to all of my questions and concerns. Her nurses respond to calls within the same day and let you know about test results asap.
About Dr. Erika Grigg, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 18 years of experience
- English
- 1487774410
Education & Certifications
- Medical College of Georgia Hospital and Clinic
- Medical College of Georgia Hospital and Clinic
- Medical College of Georgia Hospital and Clinic
- Ross University, Roseau
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Grigg accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Grigg has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Grigg has seen patients for Constipation, Nausea and Gas-Bloat Syndrome, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Grigg on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Grigg. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Grigg.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Grigg, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Grigg appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.